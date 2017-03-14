Port proposes purchase of LSU property from parish

By Jason Browne

In order to keep the Peters Road extension project on track, Plaquemines Parish needs $450,000 that it doesn’t have. The Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District needs the extension as much as the parish. So the two sides are working on a plan.

Port Executive Director Sandy Sanders briefed the four-member Port Committee March 7 on his discussions with special assistant parish attorney L.V. Cooley about the possibility of the port buying the former LSU Citrus Experiment Station from the parish, thus providing the parish funds to match the $457,000 the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has already invested in Peters Road.

