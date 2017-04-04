Port ventures into container business with American Patriot Holdings

By Jason Browne

The Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District officially announced its partnership with American Patriot Holdings last week in a deal that could revolutionize shipping on the Mississippi River.

In a joint press conference held March 29 at Woodland Plantation, executives from both entities described their plan to build the Pointe Celeste Shipping Terminal between mile marker 50 and 55 on the Mississippi, where ocean-going vessels can dock to offload cargo containers. Those containers would then be loaded on APH’s patented container vessels, which will be exclusive to the PPHTD, to be ferried upriver to Memphis or St. Louis at a cheaper cost than trucking or rail.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/