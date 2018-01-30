PPG attorneys: FBI investigating witness tampering

By Jason Browne

The Plaquemines Parish Government’s case against Scott Lott and Emmett Buras is now on hold pending an alleged FBI investigation.

At a Jan. 22 hearing on routine motions in the case, attorney Joel Loeffelholz, who represents Lott and Buras, read into the record a June 7, 2017, report from WWL TV in which Parish Attorney Peter Barbee stated witnesses in the case were “getting forgetful,” insinuating that they had been pressured or intimidated into not testifying. Loeffelholz read the passage to point out that he asked the PPG Legal Department in December to name said witnesses and received no answer. PPG attorneys replied that those names are protected under attorney-client privilege.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/