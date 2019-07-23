PPG Joins Coastal Partners in Washington, D.C.

Plaquemines Parish Government joined with its coastal partners in Washington, D.C. last week in support of a federal disaster declaration for flooded fisheries. In conjunction with the Governor’s office, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife, Fisheries (LWLF), and the St. Bernard Parish Government, a request is being submitted to the U.S. Department of Commerce due to the impacts of the spring flood on the fishing industry in Louisiana.

Gov. John Bel Edwards wrote, “Such a declaration of a federal disaster for Louisiana may help in obtaining federal assistance for our fishers, processors, docks and for the state to help rehabilitate the important fishery species upon our seafood industry relies.”

