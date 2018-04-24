PPG loses its suit against Keith Hinkley, council to revisit other suits

By Jason Browne

The Plaquemines Parish Government lost its suit against former council member Keith Hinkley April 13. But the year-anda- half old suit very nearly continued at least another 30 days. 25th Judicial District Court Judge Kevin Conner granted a motion for summary judgment— along with attorney fees, which Hinkley estimated at $70,000—in favor of Hinkley and his co-defendant, John Hymes, owner of Cuzan Services.

The PPG alleged Hinkley and Cuzan conspired to route payments to Hinkley’s roofing companies via subcontracts during Hinkley’s time on the council. Conner and two of his clerks had recently performed an extensive, in-camera review of Cuzan’s bank records— Conner opted not to let PPG counsel pore through the records themselves— and concluded Cuzan made no payments to Hinkley’s companies during Hinkley’s service to the parish.

