PPG motion to recuse Clement denied

By Jason Browne

By its own admission, the Plaquemines Parish Government was premature in requesting Judge Michael Clement be recused from the ongoing State of Louisiana vs. Public Corruption grand jury proceeding.

New parish attorney Peter Barbee conceded during the March 6 recusal hearing in Belle Chasse, which was convened in response to motions filed by PPG, that, having only been on the job since Feb. 23, he was unprepared to argue the PPG’s protest to Clement presiding over the proceeding.

