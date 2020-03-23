PPG precautions hold steady after parish's first COVID-19 diagnosis

Little has changed now that the coronavirus has officially spread to Plaquemines Parish.

Parish government and businesses were already in full compliance with all state and federal mandates prior to the March 18 announcement that a case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, had been confirmed in Plaquemines by the state health department. Parish President Kirk Lepine held a press conference March 19 alongside officials from the Plaquemines Medical Center, Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office and Plaquemines Parish School Board to update the public on measures already in place to limit potential transmissions of the virus.

Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans in Belle Chasse also announced on March 19 that an employee at the base’s commissary had been diagnosed with COVID-19. However, parish officials confirmed that the individual diagnosed on NAS JRB does not live in Plaquemines.

