PPG preparing for legal battle with CPRA

By Jason Browne

Plaquemines Parish attorneys are already planning their defenses in anticipation of a lawsuit from the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.

On June 19, the CPRA sent letters signed by Chairman Johnny Bradberry and Executive Director Michael Ellis to all Plaquemines Parish Council members requesting letters of no objection to the collection of soil samples for the Mid-Barataria sediment diversion Environmental Impact Statement. The letter follows its request with an ultimatum.

