PPG requests pump operators weeks into hurricane season

By Jason Browne

Three weeks into hurricane season, Plaquemines Parish is taking steps to address a shortage of pump operators in the Drainage Department.

Plaquemines Parish currently owns and operates 22 pump stations and employs 15 full-time operators after one retired over the weekend. In a pinch, Drainage superintendent Charles “Greg” Simpson and two parish employees from other departments who formerly operated pumps for Citrus Lands can man pump stations. But with four more pump operators and two foremen set to retire in December, Simpson and parish president Amos Cormier III brought the issue to the parish council at its June 8 meeting.

