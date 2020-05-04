PPG returns to work as state extends quarantine

Louisiana has at least two more weeks of quarantine to get through, but restrictions are starting to loosen in Plaquemines Parish.

Plaquemines Parish Government called its full workforce back to duty on April 27, handing out masks, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies in order to minimize potential COVID-19 transmission. President Kirk Lepine said government buildings will remain closed to the public until May 15 at the earliest when Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home extension expires. If Louisiana’s rate of infection has met certain benchmarks by then, businesses will get the go-ahead to reopen, provided they enact a social distancing plan.

The same goes for government offices, where employees have worked staggered shifts during quarantine, with some employees working Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and others on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“We’ve got to get the work done. We’re behind,” said Lepine of the decision to bring government employees back to their desks or trucks. “If the public needs something they can contact us by phone and we’ll meet them outside. But we’re operating at full capacity.”

