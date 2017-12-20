PPHTD & NAS JRB air cargo deal could be first in US

By Jason Browne

The Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District and the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans in Belle Chasse are on the cusp of something never done before on American soil. At the Dec. 14 PPHTD meeting, the Parish Council (in both its capacity as the council and the Port board) voted unanimously in favor of a resolution supporting the introduction of commercial air cargo to the base. Sanders said the documents supporting the move will soon go to Base Commander Capt.

Mark Sucato, then to Sucato’s admiral in Norfolk, Va., then on to the Department of Defense in Washington D.C. A similar arrangement has been approved before, at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Pensacola, Fla., but never activated

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/