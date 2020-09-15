PPSO announces Employees of the Year and Quarterly Award Recipients
Tue, 2020/09/15 - 12:00am News Staff
“2019-2020 PPSO EMPLOYEES OF THE YEAR” County Museum
Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. is honored and proud to announce the recipients of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) Employees of the Quarter from April - June 2020 as well as the “Employees of the Year” from the 2019 – 2020 fiscal year. The quarterly award program recognizes an employee in an enforcement position and an administrative role along with a correctional employee at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center (PPDC).
