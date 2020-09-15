Home
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Deputy Ryan Shackelford
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Julie Brown
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Security Supervisor Wilfred Antoine
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Quarterly Award Recipients - Pictured, from left: Deputy Mikayla Denny, Julie Brown, Sheriff Jerry Turlich, and Security Supervisor Wilfred Antoine.

PPSO announces Employees of the Year and Quarterly Award Recipients

Tue, 2020/09/15 - 12:00am News Staff
“2019-2020 PPSO EMPLOYEES OF THE YEAR” County Museum

Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. is honored and proud to announce the recipients of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) Employees of the Quarter from April - June 2020 as well as the “Employees of the Year” from the 2019 – 2020 fiscal year. The quarterly award program recognizes an employee in an enforcement position and an administrative role along with a correctional employee at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center (PPDC).

