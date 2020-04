Even in the age of the coronavirus quarantine, petty crime rolls on.

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office last week confirmed that a rash of vehicle burglaries was reported in early April after Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order greatly reduced the amount of movement throughout the parish.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/