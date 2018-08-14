PPSO deputy accused of belonging to hate group

By Jason Browne

Last week the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff ’s Office began investigating reports one of its deputies is a member of a white supremacist group.

The PPSO released a statement Aug. 9 stating deputy Brian Green of Belle Chasse is under review for reported ties to the Proud Boys, an all-male designated hate group according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Screenshots circulating online of Green’s social media accounts, which are now set to private, list him as a member of the Proud Boys. A video is also in circulation in which Green identifies himself and recites a Proud Boys mantra, stating that he “refuses to apologize for creating the modern western world.”

