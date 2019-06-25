PPSO: Elderly victim seriously injured in home invasion

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Mississippi woman last week for a May 30 home invasion in Buras.

Tyeshia Thomas, 25, of Hattiesburg, was arrested for allegedly entering a home in the 37000 block of Highway 11 and assaulting and seriously injuring an elderly, legally blind woman.

