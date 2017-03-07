PPSO Employee of the Quarter Awards Announced

Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. announces that Lieutenant Jake Serigne and Deputy Danny Rees have been selected as Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) Employees of the Quarter for October – December 2016. The program honors an employee in an enforcement position as well as an employee in an administrative role for outstanding performance during the quarter. Sheriff Turlich instituted the awards program upon taking office in July.

Lieutenant Jake Serigne received the Quarterly Award for his Administrative role with Communications & IT (Information Technology) Support Division. Lieutenant Serigne’s responsibilities range from being a Network Administrator, which monitors all of the sheriff’s office’s network and computer systems including network performance, troubleshooting, preparation for disaster recovery and data security. Lieutenant Serigne is also actively involved in social media relations including producing and editing numerous viral videos (160k total views) that favorably promotes the sheriff’s office. Lieutenant Serigne is a 10-year veteran with the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office with the past 5 years in the Communications & IT Support Division.

