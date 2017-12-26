PPSO Employee of the Quarter Awards Announced

Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. announces that Deputy Willie Stowe and Randy Fortmayer have been selected as Plaquemines Parish Sheriff ’s Office (PPSO) Employees of the Quarter for July – September 2017. Th e program honors an employee in an enforcement position as well as an employee in an administrative role for outstanding performance during the quarter.

District I Patrol Deputy Willie Stowe received the Deputy of the Quarter Award for his sustained performance which included responding to multiple Simple Burglaries in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood along the Woodland Highway corridor that resulted in two apprehensions. Deputy Stowe responded to 143 calls for service while affecting 10 arrests. Deputy Stowe is a 13-year veteran with Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office.

