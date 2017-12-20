PPSO hosted the Plaquemines Community Drug Free Coalition

Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff ’s Office (PPSO) recently hosted the Plaquemines Community Drug Free Coalition meeting which is sponsored by the Plaquemines Medical Center. Members from PPSO, Plaquemines Medical Center, Plaquemines Parish District Attorney Office, 25th Judicial Court,

Plaquemines Parish School Board, Plaquemines Parish Government, Plaquemines C.A.R.E. Center along with local businesses and independent organizations gathered to discuss and evaluate possible drug abuse and dependency issues within the community of Plaquemines Parish. The Plaquemines Community Drug Free Coalition will determine a course of action to make the community drug free utilizing resources currently available through education and prevention.

