By Jason Browne

For the second year in a row, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office is rolling back its millage.

Despite the parish “taking a hit” on state-assessed public service value, Sheriff Jerry Turlich announced last week his department is reducing its millage from 17.68 to 17.65.

