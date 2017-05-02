PPSO Senior Watch Volunteers Recognized by Sheriff Turlich

Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. would like to recognize the volunteers that participate in the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) Senior Watch Program. The Senior Watch Program operates within the PPSO Special Services Division (SSD) under the supervision of Major Kevin Johnson and Programs Director Glenda Jenkins. The PPSO Senior Watch Program monitors and coordinates with the senior citizens of Plaquemines Parish to assure their overall welfare while providing or coordinating any services that may need to be rendered.

