PPSO sergeant issued summons for misdemeanor theft

Scott Lott, a sergeant with the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office and a former parish director of operations, was issued a summons for misdemeanor theft last week.

Lott, who also owns a landscaping company, was recorded May 17 disabling and removing a Ring doorbell camera installed at a home near Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Belle Chasse. A family member of the home’s resident posted a picture of Lott taken by the Ring camera to Facebook asking for help identifying the man in the picture. Lott was quickly identified by Facebook commenters and an update was later posted in the comment thread stating that PPSO had returned the stolen property.

On May 19 PPSO issued a statement that Lott had been issued a summons for misdemeanor theft in lieu of an arrest due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

