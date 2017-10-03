PPSO takes first place at Boil for the Bayou

On Sept. 23, Restore the Mississippi River Delta hosted its third annual “Boil for the Bayou” – a free expo featuring state agencies, local groups and others working on coastal restoration, plus a shrimp boiling competition.

Held at the Festival Pavilion on F. Edward Hebert Blvd. in Belle Chasse, over 200 attendees had the opportunity to learn about coastal restoration and resiliency planning from representatives of state agencies, conservation groups and others working on coastal restoration efforts in Plaquemines Parish and across the state. Speakers and participants included Representative Chris Leopold, Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier, Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation, Louisiana Sea Grant, The Woodlands Conservancy, LA SAFE and New Harmony High.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/