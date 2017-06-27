PPSO Young Marines “Charlie” Graduation

Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. is proud to announce the graduation of Recruit Class “Charlie” of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) Young Marines Program. Commencing on March 11, 2017, 18 recruits started their 13-week journey focusing on the core values of “Teamwork, Discipline, Leadership and Community Service.”

On June 3, the remaining 15 future Young Marines Privates had a culminating event called “The Crucible” that tested them on what they had learned the previous 12 weeks. The Crucible was a five-mile course at the Woodland Preserve testing their teamwork, dedication, problem solving skills and of course, physical stamina. There were several stations along the obstacle- ridden route testing t heir first aid practical application, survival skills and land navigation skills along the way. Their final obstacle was a simulated barbed wire serpentine route where they crawled through the mud.

