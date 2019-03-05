PPSO Young Marines Program Application deadline and parent orientation set for March 13

Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. invites you to join the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office Young Marines Program. The mission of the Young Marines Program is to positively impact America’s future by providing quality youth development programs for boys and girls that nurtures and develops its members into responsible citizens who enjoy and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. Application deadline and parent orientation will be held on Wednesday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Belle Chasse YMCA. Recruit Training will be held on Saturdays, March 16 through May 18. Training will include: First Aid, Citizenship, Close Order Drill, Swim Qualification and Marksmanship.

