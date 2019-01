South Plaquemines High School seventh grade science teacher Rachel Lessig, center, was presented with the ETS Recognition of Excellence during the Plaquemines Public School Board’s Jan. 14 meeting for scoring a perfect 200 on both the Praxis middle school science and middle school math tests last August.

