Pro-diversion charter captain shows land built by diversions

By Jason Browne

The Plaquemines Parish commercial fishermen opposing the Mid-Barataria sediment diversion say they see the disastrous effects of smaller river diversions on the water every day. Plaquemines charter captain Ryan Lambert is on the water every day, too, and he says he sees the exact opposite.

Lambert, owner of Cajun Fishing Adventures in Buras and a recent recipient of a Coastal Stewardship Award from the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, led a boat tour through the bayous between the Eastbank and Breton Bay June 27 for The Gazette, District 3 Plaquemines Council member Kirk Lepine, Mississippi River Bank President and CEO Mike Bush, CEO Bobby Thomas and Chairman Jeff DiMarco of the Plaquemines Association of Business & Industry and members of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority. The tour’s objective was to show off the land created by some of the 19 crevasses—which are, essentially, tiny diversions— between Ostrica and Baptiste Collette where the Mississippi River has found its way to the bay.

