Railroad “improvments” set begin in 2021

A press release sent out by Louisiana Senator John Kennedy on Monday, September 21 announced that the New Orleans & Gulf Coast Railway Company (NOGC) will be receiving a federal grant of approximately $8.3 million from the Department of Transportation. This federal grant money is set to be used as funding for “safety improvements” to company railways. Specifically, 24 miles of rail in Belle Chasse and 8 miles of rail in Westwego along the Mississippi River are planned to receive these improvements.

These railway improvements will cost approximately $16.5 million and be funded by both public and private entities. The federal grant accounts for 50% of the money needed for this improvement project. The remaining 50% ($8.2 million) will come from a “private sector match” provided by NOGC’s parent company, Rio Grande Pacific Corporation (RGPC).

