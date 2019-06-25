Reaction to Gazette poll staunchly anti-toll

Public reaction to a Plaquemines Gazette poll on the proposed toll for a new Belle Chasse Bridge continues to roll in online, and the second wave of reactions is more critical of the tolls than the first.

2,367 people participated in The Gazette’s nine-question online poll two weeks ago, expressing staunch opposition to the notion of a $.45 cent toll “in 2019 dollars” as presented in a May 29 meeting headed by state Department of Transportation & Development Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson.

