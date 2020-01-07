Recycled Christmas trees to be used for marsh restoration

Plaquemines Parish Government will be collecting Christmas trees to be used as part of the marsh restoration. Christmas Tree curb-side pickups will continue through January 17. No flocked, artificial or painted trees. Please remove lights, tinsel, garland, ornaments, tree stands and plastic bags. Residents can also drop off trees at compactor locations in Belle Chasse and Port Sulphur.

