Rev. Edwards to be guest speaker at next Plaq. Historical Association meeting on January 2

On Tuesday, January 2, Rev. Tyrone Edwards, minister of Zion Travelers Baptist Church in Phoenix will be the guest speaker at the Plaquemines Historical Association. Rev. Edwards will share the metamorphosis from slaves, freemen and black slave owners in Plaquemines to modern day valued and productive citizens. He will discuss the various periods from initial slave trade, through the Civil War, Reconstruction, Jim Crow to present day and tell about some of the prominent black citizens of the period in Plaquemines Parish.

According to Rod Lincoln, Historical Association Historian, “Rev. Edwards has spent a lot of time doing new research on the impact black citizens have had on Plaquemines Parish history. This is an area that I do not think has ever been researched. Tyrone did a great service to both the black community and the local historical community.“

