Ribbon cutting marks improvements to Hwy 23

By Jason Browne

The south end of Plaquemines Parish is easier to get to and from thanks to a $1.7 million overlay project that officially wrapped up last week.

Parish officials were joined by state representative Chris Leopold and Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson March 29 at the Plaquemines Medical Center to cut the ribbon on four miles of fresh overlay on Highway 23 from Happy Jack to Port Sulphur. Turn lanes were constructed at Civic Drive, Freeport Drive and the entrance to the Plaquemines Medical Center, and any cross drain structures deemed deficient were replaced throughout the project limits.

