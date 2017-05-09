Riley and fam experience joy, pain of being a Falcon

By Jason Browne

It’s all good now, but things got tense there for a few minutes for Duke Riley.

Riley, of Buras, was projected to be taken in the second or third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU. When the second round passed without a phone call from an NFL team, the linebacker, who was watching Day 2 of the draft with select friends and family at his aunt’s house, needed a moment to himself.

“After the second round went by, he got nervous. His friend Kwon Alexander was there, and the same thing happened to him. He was supposed to go in the second,” said Riley’s father, Duke Berghman. “He went off to a room with just himself and Kwon. After about six or seven picks, he decided to come out.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/