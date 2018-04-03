Ritz moving up to PPSB central office

By Jason Browne

When Belle Chasse Primary School splits in two this summer to create Belle Chasse Elementary School, both schools will have new principals. On July 1, Shelley Ritz, the 12-year principal of BCP, will accept a promotion to the Plaquemines Parish School Board central office as the district’s new Director of Elementary Education.

She’ll take over the role vacated by the recently retired Pam Munsterman. Ritz was set to take over the new Belle Chasse Elementary School (grades 2-4) when it opens for the 2018-19 school year adjacent to BCP. At the February PPSB meeting, it was announced that current BCP Vice Principal Anna Lincoln will move up to principal at the primary school. PPSB Superintendent Denis Rousselle said Ritz’s replacement at BCE should be announced in April

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/