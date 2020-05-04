Roberts retires after completing a half century of public service

In March, Carol Roberts retired from the clerk of court’s office, completing a half century of public service, first for more than four decades in the public school system, then as chief deputy clerk of court. She served the clerk’s office for more than ten years, first under “Dot” Lundin, then Kim Turlich-Vaughan. Prior to her tenure with the clerk of court, she served Plaquemines Parish as an educator who ascended the ranks as principal, then schools administrator who played a vital role in the parish’s post-Katrina schools recovery.

Thousands of Plaque mines Parish residents were taught by Carol, who seemed to know everyone who came to the clerk of court’s office for service. That personal interaction was greatly appre ciated by the clerk’s patrons, who always found Carol warm and engaging.

