Rotary, Phillips 66 honor EMS, law enforcement, education standouts

By Jason Browne

Dec. 5 was either the fourth or fifth year the Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery teamed with the Belle Chasse Rotary Club to honor six parish servants at its annual Recognition Luncheon. They couldn’t remember. What’s certain is that all six recipients went “above and beyond” in the past year to deserve recognition.

Alliance Refinery manager Neil Faulkner credited the “cumulative effect of leadership in the parish” with creating a welcoming environment for citizens and businesses, and announced a $1,000 gift for each of the individuals recognized as thanks for the day-to-day work to maintain that environment. Rotary Club President Bill Bubrig took that sentiment a step farther.

