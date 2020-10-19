Rousselle and Buras argue over unpaid Settlements, Judgments

Due to the impending threat of Hurricane Delta, the October 8 Plaquemines Port and Council meetings were cancelled so the parish government could prepare for any of the storm’s impacts. Fortunately, Delta veered west and Plaquemines was spared of any severe effects. When the storm passed, the parish government rescheduled the council meeting for October 13, but the Plaquemines Port meeting—apparently lacking any urgent issues—was not rescheduled.

