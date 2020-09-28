Rousselle and Sanders Lock Horns over "Transparency"

Combative attitudes and high tensions marked the September 24 Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District (PPHTD) meeting. Specifically, Executive Director of the Plaquemines Port Sandy Sanders and District 5 Port Commissioner Benny Rousselle engaged one another in heated discussion right as the 5 pm meeting began.

Port Investigating Land for Container Terminal

The first item to ignite conflict was a proposed ordinance that would give Sanders the “authority” to “engage” the owner of “parcel 6” on what his “asking price” is for the property. “Parcel 6” is the track of land along the Mississippi River where the port plans to build the new, state of the art container terminal.

