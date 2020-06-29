Rousselle returns to procurement contract at port meeting

With two members not in attendance, Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District Commission opted not to vote on the port’s next contentious contract at its June 25 meeting, but one commissioner had questions about the port’s last contentious contract.

The absence of Commission Chair Richie Blink and District 2 commission member Beau Black meant the argument over renewing a contract with Bob Stevens and Trident Holdings, and the probable split vote that would ensue, got quickly pushed to the next meeting. Stevens is a long-time port consultant charged with negotiating with operators to run its eventual shipping terminal. Some commissioners were growing impatient with the lack of “deliverables” when Stevens’ contract was last renewed in April 2019.

With that issue tabled, the meeting at the Pointe A La Hache Courthouse proceeded with a long, detailed budget summary before reaching the new business , section of the agenda. It was s then that District 5 commission r member Benny Rousselle e peppered port brass s with a fresh round of questions y about the port’s selection - of JD Russell Consulting - to develop a procurement - policy for the port at a potential cost of $125,000.

