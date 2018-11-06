Sanders recaps potential $19 billion in investment coming to Plaquemines

By Jason Browne

reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com

The Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District’s value to greater Plaquemines Parish has been a hot topic at recent political debates and parish council meetings. So an update last week on the potential $19 billion in investments the port is pursuing was right on time.

PPHTD Executive Director Sandy Sanders was the featured speaker for the Plaquemines Association of Business & Industry’s Oct. 30 luncheon in Belle Chasse. Rather than fill 40 minutes by himself, Sanders set the stage before passing the mic to attending representatives from the various businesses which have announced their intention to build facilities along the Mississippi River in Plaquemines.

