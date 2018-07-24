Sanger seeks District 9 seat for School Board

I am writing to announce my candidacy for Plaquemines Parish School Board Representative in District 9. I have lived in Buras, Louisiana for 40 years. While growing up in Buras I participated in parish recreation sports and high school sports. I was also a member of many academic and service clubs at Buras High School from which I graduated. I received my Associates in Business from Nunez Community College through the satellite program at the Vo- Tech building in Port Sulphur. As a young adult I served as the President of the South Plaquemines Ladies Softball League. I have been married to my husband Brent for seventeen years.

We have two children together; Drew, a South Plaquemines High graduate, is a student athlete seeking his business degree from Lyon College in Arkansas, and Reed is an 8th grader at South Plaquemines High. I have coached recreation sports for over 10 years in the community. I currently serve as the Secretary of the Plaquemines Parish South Rotary Club. I have served as a member of many organizations such as the Parent Teacher Organizations of Boothville-Venice Elementary and South Plaquemines High, South End Recreation Booster Club and Plaquemines Parish Recreation Committee

