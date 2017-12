A Christmas boat parade will make its way from Happy Jack to Grand Bayou and Fosters Canal on Saturday, December 9 beginning around 1 p.m. Santa will be in the last of around 10 boats decorated in the Christmas spirit. Everyone is invited to come watch from the banks.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/