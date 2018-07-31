Scarpino replaces Sucato at NAS JRB in Belle Chasse

By Jason Browne

reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com

Capt. Anthony Scarpino became commanding officer of Naval Air Station Joint Reserve (NAS JRB) New Orleans in a change of command ceremony July 26 held in the Navy Operational Support Center on base. Scarpino relieved Capt. Mark Sucato, who is slated to become assistant to the Secretary of the Navy for manpower and personnel at the Pentagon.

During Sucato’s tenure as commanding officer, the air station hosted its first air show in more than six years, drawing 220,000 aviation enthusiasts to the three-day event. Sucato also oversaw the continued growth of the installation, including the construction of an entirely new main gate entrance and numerous renovations and improvements.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/