School Board cuts ribbon on new concession building at BCMS

Plaquemines Parish School Board officials and board members cut the ribbon on a brand new $1.1 million concession building at the Belle Chasse Middle School athletic fields ahead of the May 15 PPSB meeting. Pictured from left are District 7 board member Carlton LaFrance, District 4 board member Joyce Lamkin, District 6 board member Fran Bayhi-Martinez, superintendent Denis Rousselle, BCMS principal Joe Williamson, BCMS assistant principal Kayla Clark, District 5 board member Shayne Meyers, District 2 board member Daniel Morrill and District 3 board member Corey Arbourgh.

