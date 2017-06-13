School Board cuts ribbon on new Food Service and Maintenance Facility

Plaquemines Parish School Board administrators, staff and board members cut the ribbon June 5 on the district’s new $2.5 million Food Service and Maintenance Facility. The building will house approximately 10 Food Service staffers who oversee PPSB lunch menus, ensure those menus meet state requirements and oversee the free and reduced lunch program. The kitchen at the Food Service and Maintenance Facility will also be used to test recipes and sample new food items under consideration for inclusion in school lunches.

