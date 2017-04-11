School Board members receive certificates from Louisiana School Board Association

Members of the Plaquemines Parish School Board were presented with certificates from the Louisiana School Board Association at the PPSB’s April 3 meeting. The certificates represent continuing learning units earned by elected school board members that held office during the calendar year of 2016. Hours are earned by attending various tri-regional, state and local conferences or on-line sessions. Pictured are, front row from left, superintendent Denis Rousselle, District 4 board member Joyce Lamkin, District 5 board member Shayne Meyers, District 6 board member and board chair Fran Bayhi-Martinez, District 1 board member Darilyn Demolle-Turner and District 2 board member Daniel Morrill. On the back row are District 9 board member Chuck Soileau, District 8 board member Paul Lemaire Jr., District 7 board member Carlton LaFrance and District 3 board member Corey Arbrough.

