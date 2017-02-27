Home

School Board Recognition Month celebrated in Plaquemines Parish

Mon, 2017/02/27 - 3:54pm News Staff

The Plaquemines Parish Public Schools, along with other school districts throughout Louisiana, celebrated School Board Recognition Month in January. Over 640 locally elected school board members throughout Louisiana were recognized by schools and communities for their service and dedication to public education.

 

