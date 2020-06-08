School district using survey to map bad internet coverage

The Plaquemines Parish School Board needs your help identifying bad internet coverage in the parish.

In addition to phone text surveys that began June 1, the school district dropped off hardcopy surveys at all parish schools, YMCAs, 13 churches and Balestra’s and Fremin’s grocery stores asking parish families to rate internet service at their home. Dropboxes are open at every pick-up site in order for citizens to return the completed surveys.

PPSB Superintendent Denis Rousselle said the surveys are the first step in a partnership with AT&T to identify areas with weak or no internet service with plans to bring those areas up to speed. Plaquemines Schools recently used CARES Act money to buy enough Chromebooks to issue one to each student in the district. But the computers are useless if the internet they connect to is shaky.

