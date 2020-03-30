Schools resume meal program

Grab-and-go meals are returning to Plaquemines Parish Schools on March 30.

The school district will distribute two days’ worth of breakfast and lunch on Mondays and three days’ worth on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Phoenix High School, Boothville-Venice Elementary School, South Plaquemines Elementary School and Belle Chasse High School.

St. Bernard Schools will also resume its meal program on Fridays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Chalmette Elementary School, Chalmette High School (9th Grade Academy) and Smith Elementary School.

