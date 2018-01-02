Schultheis is top 5-year-old BMX racer in country after one year

By Jason Browne

Kane Schultheis of Belle Chasse is a BMX prodigy and the top-ranked 5-year-old in the nation. Naturally talented, effortlessly excellent, and nobody would have known if not for a complete fluke.

In October 2016, Kane and his father, Graylin, showed up an hour early to fetch Kane’s big sister from her gymnastics class in Gretna. Looking across the street, Kane saw kids racing their bikes around the hair-pinning dirt track at Gretna BMX.

