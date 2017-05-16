Seafood Festival returns this weekend

By Jason Browne

The Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival is set to return this weekend, May 19-21, with three days of food, fun and music. Festival manager Robert Hopkins said the Seafood Festival, now in its 13th year, has drawn approximately 10,000 visitors to the parish in recent years, including a record 12,000 people in 2016. The festival is centered around the pavilion at the Plaquemines Parish Government Complex on F. Edward Hebert Boulevard in Belle Chasse, with gates opening at 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Friday’s festivities will include a 5k fun run and bike ride with registration on site at 5:30 p.m. Two stages will feature local and regional musicians while a carnival, crafts and presentation booths keep guests engaged. But, as always, the biggest draw is Plaquemines Parish’s bountiful local catch.

